en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: A Fresh Take on Poe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: A Fresh Take on Poe

Editor Brett Bachman’s fascinating conversation with Bleeding Cool about ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, a Netflix miniseries created by Mike Flanagan, paints a vivid picture of a unique approach to adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The series stands out not only for its adaptation of the titular story but also for its incorporation of elements from different Poe tales, reflected in the episode titles.

Shattering Expectations

Bachman expressed his surprise at the modern setting of the series and its thematic departure from traditional gothic horror. Instead of leaning into the typical gloom and doom, Flanagan aimed to create a ‘rock show’ atmosphere, satirizing the facets of American capitalism. This unexpected twist to the adaptation brings forth a fresh and engaging perspective for the viewers.

Behind the Scenes: The Masquerade Sequence

Bachman gave an intriguing account of the process of editing the series’ most challenging scene – the masquerade sequence from the second episode. It involved intricate storytelling, a blend of practical and visual effects, and a delicate buildup of suspense. To add authenticity to the scene, Bachman went to the extent of recording death moans using his iPhone.

Star-Studded Cast and Streaming Details

The series, which critiques the moral decay and stubbornness of its characters, boasts of a high-profile cast including Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, and Mark Hamill. ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a compelling reinterpretation of Poe’s timeless classics.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
In a bold demonstration of commitment towards community health, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) team, the Los Angeles Sparks, have teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Watts Health Center to provide free mammograms. This initiative stems from a profound understanding of the significance of early detection in the battle against
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
12 seconds ago
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
13 seconds ago
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
4 seconds ago
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
4 seconds ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
11 seconds ago
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
1 min
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
2 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
8 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
9 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
11 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
11 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
12 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
13 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
18 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
28 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app