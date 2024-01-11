Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks

The University of Nebraska Huskers football team adds another notable name to its wide receiver roster, Jahmal Banks, a former Wake Forest veteran. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver has accumulated an impressive 107 catches for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns over 44 career games and four years at Wake Forest. This strategic addition is anticipated to bolster the team’s outside threat, mirroring the influence of Marcus Washington in recent seasons.

High Stakes Transfer

The commitment of Banks, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2022 with 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns, is seen as a significant recruiting victory for Nebraska. The wide receiver’s decision to pledge his allegiance to the Huskers came after a campus visit where he interacted with Dylan Raiola, a five-star quarterback signee recently brought onboard. With one season of eligibility left, courtesy of an additional year granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic, Banks’ transfer is viewed in the football fraternity as promising.

Choosing Nebraska Over Others

Banks’ decision to join the Huskers was not an easy one. The wide receiver fielded interest from several other schools, including Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Notre Dame. However, his final nod went to Nebraska, a testament to the school’s genuine community, winning culture, and top-notch facilities. The Banks commitment further emphasizes Nebraska’s appeal to high-profile transfers in recent times.

A Boost for the Huskers

Banks’ arrival in Lincoln is set to enhance Nebraska’s offensive firepower, supplementing the roster and adding depth to the team. His veteran presence and consistent performance, which earned him top eight grades among ACC wide receivers in 2023, will undoubtedly be an asset to the Huskers. Despite concerns about his ability to consistently create separation, the commitment of Banks is a significant addition to the Nebraska football team. As the players return to campus on January 14, ahead of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln classes on January 22, the anticipation surrounding Banks’ impact on the team is palpable.