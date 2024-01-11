en English
BNN Newsroom

Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position

In a surprising turn of events, the Near Foundation, affiliated with the NEAR Protocol, has announced a significant workforce reduction of 40%. This decision comes despite the organization’s robust financial standing, which boasts a treasury of over $285 million in fiat, 305 million NEAR tokens valued at over $1 billion, and $70 million in investments and loans.

Restructuring Amid Strong Financial Position

The announcement of the restructuring, which affected 35 employees, was made by CEO Illia Polosukhin. This move primarily impacts the marketing, business development, and community teams. However, the NEAR Protocol Engineering team remains intact and unaffected by these changes. Polosukhin highlighted that the decision was a result of a comprehensive review of operations, which revealed inefficiencies, such as the organization moving at a slow pace and attempting too many tasks simultaneously.

Strong Performance of NEAR Token

Despite these internal changes and a recent downturn in the market, the NEAR token’s performance has been notable. In just the past day, the price of the NEAR token has increased by an impressive 17.25%, and over the past 30 days, it has seen a significant increase of 75%. This strong performance is a testament to the solidity and potential of the NEAR Protocol in the face of these changes.

Growth of the NEAR Protocol Ecosystem

The NEAR Protocol’s decentralized finance ecosystem has also been trending positively. The total value of assets locked on the Near blockchain reached a 14-month high of $100 million before settling to $95 million. Furthermore, decentralized exchanges on the NEAR blockchain have reported a surge in network activity, reflecting the robust growth of the NEAR ecosystem despite the recent layoffs.

In conclusion, the Near Foundation’s decision to restructure and reduce its workforce is a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. Despite these changes, the NEAR Protocol and its token continue to exhibit strong performance and growth, indicating a promising future for the organization and its ecosystem.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

