en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

NCT’s Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
NCT’s Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns

Pop culture was set ablaze when Haechan, a member of the popular K-pop ensemble NCT, sparked controversy as he was seen with an e-cigarette in a now-deleted practice video. The video, which offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the dance practice for NCT 127’s new single ‘Be There For Me’, circulated on social media platforms, igniting a heated debate among fans.

Fanning the Flames of Controversy

While some fans defended Haechan’s right to smoke, citing his adulthood at 24 years, others criticized him for flouting Korean law by smoking indoors. They expressed concern over his potential exposure of his bandmates to secondhand smoke. The incident has created a chasm within the fanbase, with a polarization of opinions evident on various social media platforms.

A Break Amid the Brouhaha

Adding to the tumult, Haechan has stepped back from his activities with NCT, not as a consequence of the smoking incident, but due to health concerns. His agency, SM Entertainment, revealed that Haechan is suffering from a severe case of tonsillitis and requires rest for recovery. This announcement has added another layer of concern for the fans, deepening the impact of the initial e-cigarette controversy.

The Absence Felt

Consequently, Haechan was absent at the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, where NCT DREAM performed without him. This amplified the repercussions of the incident as fans felt his conspicuous absence. Amid the controversy and concern for Haechan’s health, the K-pop world is fervently waiting for the dust to settle.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
Sinovac Biotech, a prominent manufacturer of inactivated vaccines in China, has reportedly brought its COVID-19 vaccine production to a halt. Although the company has yet to officially confirm this development, industry experts suggest that the decision might stem from a slump in the market demand for COVID-19 vaccines. This move by Sinovac mirrors the wider
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
6 mins ago
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
7 mins ago
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
2 mins ago
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
3 mins ago
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
3 mins ago
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
2 mins
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
2 mins
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
2 mins
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
2 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
3 mins
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
3 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
3 mins
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
3 mins
Resilient Renner: Actor Jeremy Renner Returns to Set Following 2023 Snow Plow Accident
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
3 mins
RFP MP Linked to Recurring Stock Theft: A Question of Ethics and Legality
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
34 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app