en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin in Punjab’s Mohali

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin in Punjab’s Mohali

In an exemplary demonstration of its commitment towards eradicating drug abuse and trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has incinerated a substantial 19 kilograms of seized heroin in Mohali, Punjab. This operation, carried out on January 10, forms part of the NCB’s relentless efforts to disintegrate the illicit drug trade in the area.

A Staunch Message

The destruction of such a significant quantity of illegal narcotics sends a potent message about the agency’s unwavering determination to eliminate illegal substances from potential distribution and consumption channels. The heroin had been confiscated in the course of various anti-drug operations by the NCB, which continues to target the illicit drug trade with an iron fist.

Joint Forces

The operation was not a solitary endeavor. The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police played instrumental roles in the seizure of the heroin. A notable part of the recovery was the interception of a drone suspected to contain the drug. This led to the recovery of six packets weighing approximately six kilograms, a testament to the innovative methods employed by smugglers and the equally astute countermeasures by the authorities.

Adherence to Protocols

The incineration of the narcotics was executed in strict compliance with legal and environmental safety protocols. This adherence underscores the NCB’s commitment not only to upholding the law but also to ensuring public safety and mitigating potential harm.

With this operation, the NCB continues to reaffirm its resolve in its war against drugs, championing the cause of public health and safety. The agency’s actions serve as a stern reminder of the consequences that await those who dare to dabble in the illegal narcotics trade.

 

0
Crime India Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 mins ago
Indonesian Man Accused of Murdering his Employer in Malaysia
In a chilling turn of events, an Indonesian man, Rudiansyah, 25, stands accused of murdering his 71-year-old employer, Nordin Ong Abdullah, in Malaysia. The alleged crime is said to have taken place within the somber confines of an oil palm plantation in Paya Rumput Jaya, Sungai Udang, between December 22 and December 27. Ayer Keroh
Indonesian Man Accused of Murdering his Employer in Malaysia
Rising Violence Against Law Enforcement: Hawks Officer Murdered in South Africa
17 mins ago
Rising Violence Against Law Enforcement: Hawks Officer Murdered in South Africa
Ecuador in the Grip of a Fearsome Drug War: A Nation Under Siege
18 mins ago
Ecuador in the Grip of a Fearsome Drug War: A Nation Under Siege
Afghanistan Veteran's Prosthetic Legs Stolen in Shocking Theft
14 mins ago
Afghanistan Veteran's Prosthetic Legs Stolen in Shocking Theft
Abandoned Baby Girl Found in Taita Taveta: A Call for Public Vigilance
15 mins ago
Abandoned Baby Girl Found in Taita Taveta: A Call for Public Vigilance
Caution Advised: The Risks of Buying Used Mobile Phones
16 mins ago
Caution Advised: The Risks of Buying Used Mobile Phones
Latest Headlines
World News
Disciplinary Action Sought Against Navjot Singh Sidhu: A Sign of Internal Conflicts in Indian National Congress
7 mins
Disciplinary Action Sought Against Navjot Singh Sidhu: A Sign of Internal Conflicts in Indian National Congress
Large Language Models Identify Health Disparities from Clinician Notes
8 mins
Large Language Models Identify Health Disparities from Clinician Notes
Khushbu Sundar's Controversial Post Ignites Debate on Child Labor
10 mins
Khushbu Sundar's Controversial Post Ignites Debate on Child Labor
Doctors Without Borders Initiates Clinic at UK Asylum Centre Amid Mental Health Crisis
11 mins
Doctors Without Borders Initiates Clinic at UK Asylum Centre Amid Mental Health Crisis
Philippine Government Spearheads Mass Housing Initiative
16 mins
Philippine Government Spearheads Mass Housing Initiative
Bonuses for Convictions: A New Twist in the Horizon Scandal
18 mins
Bonuses for Convictions: A New Twist in the Horizon Scandal
Rica Peralejo Bonifacio Sheds Light on Forgiveness Amid Infidelity
20 mins
Rica Peralejo Bonifacio Sheds Light on Forgiveness Amid Infidelity
NIS Nominee Cho Tae-yong Refutes Allegations, Sets Vision for National Intelligence
22 mins
NIS Nominee Cho Tae-yong Refutes Allegations, Sets Vision for National Intelligence
Galeries Highrisers Bolster Roster with Three New Signings for 2024 PVL Season
23 mins
Galeries Highrisers Bolster Roster with Three New Signings for 2024 PVL Season
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
27 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
1 hour
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
1 hour
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
2 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
4 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
5 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
6 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
7 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app