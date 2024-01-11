NCB Destroys 19 kg of Seized Heroin in Punjab’s Mohali

In an exemplary demonstration of its commitment towards eradicating drug abuse and trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has incinerated a substantial 19 kilograms of seized heroin in Mohali, Punjab. This operation, carried out on January 10, forms part of the NCB’s relentless efforts to disintegrate the illicit drug trade in the area.

A Staunch Message

The destruction of such a significant quantity of illegal narcotics sends a potent message about the agency’s unwavering determination to eliminate illegal substances from potential distribution and consumption channels. The heroin had been confiscated in the course of various anti-drug operations by the NCB, which continues to target the illicit drug trade with an iron fist.

Joint Forces

The operation was not a solitary endeavor. The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police played instrumental roles in the seizure of the heroin. A notable part of the recovery was the interception of a drone suspected to contain the drug. This led to the recovery of six packets weighing approximately six kilograms, a testament to the innovative methods employed by smugglers and the equally astute countermeasures by the authorities.

Adherence to Protocols

The incineration of the narcotics was executed in strict compliance with legal and environmental safety protocols. This adherence underscores the NCB’s commitment not only to upholding the law but also to ensuring public safety and mitigating potential harm.

With this operation, the NCB continues to reaffirm its resolve in its war against drugs, championing the cause of public health and safety. The agency’s actions serve as a stern reminder of the consequences that await those who dare to dabble in the illegal narcotics trade.