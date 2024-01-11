en English
Crime

National Water Commission Head and Wife Guilty of Permit Breach, Escape Charges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
National Water Commission Head and Wife Guilty of Permit Breach, Escape Charges

Mark Barnett, the suspended head of the National Water Commission, and his wife Annette Francis-Barnett, an attorney-at-law, have been found guilty of breaching the National Resources Conservation Authority Act (NRCA).

However, they will not face criminal charges due to the statute of limitations. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn announced that while there was enough evidence to lay criminal charges, the prosecution did not commence within 12 months of discovering the breach, thereby making criminal action statute-barred.

Permits Breached, No Criminal Charges

The Integrity Commission’s report explained that the Barnetts obtained permits from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) for the construction of a residential development comprising 12 one-bedroom units.

However, deviating from the permit terms, the Barnetts instead built six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.

Crime Jamaica
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

