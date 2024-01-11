National Water Commission Head and Wife Guilty of Permit Breach, Escape Charges

Mark Barnett, the suspended head of the National Water Commission, and his wife Annette Francis-Barnett, an attorney-at-law, have been found guilty of breaching the National Resources Conservation Authority Act (NRCA).

However, they will not face criminal charges due to the statute of limitations. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn announced that while there was enough evidence to lay criminal charges, the prosecution did not commence within 12 months of discovering the breach, thereby making criminal action statute-barred.

Permits Breached, No Criminal Charges

The Integrity Commission’s report explained that the Barnetts obtained permits from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) for the construction of a residential development comprising 12 one-bedroom units.

However, deviating from the permit terms, the Barnetts instead built six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.