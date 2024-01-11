en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X Sheds New Light on King and Malcolm X

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X Sheds New Light on King and Malcolm X

National Geographic has unveiled a captivating trailer and key art for the much-anticipated installment of its award-winning anthology series, Genius. The newest chapter, ‘Genius: MLK/X,’ aims to shed light on the lives of two monumental figures of American history: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. This docu-drama series is unique in its approach, offering a dual perspective on the journeys of these two leaders for the first time.

Unveiling a Dual Perspective

Set to premiere on February 1, with two episodes released weekly, MLK/X is a unique part of the National Geographic anthology ‘Genius.’ It delves into the contrasting beliefs and practices of King and Malcolm X during the tumultuous era of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. The series aims to provide a more nuanced, accurate, and less sensationalized portrayal of these two historical figures. The first episode will be simulcast on ABC, with the entire series subsequently available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Portraying Landmark Accomplishments

The series will portray both leaders’ early years, landmark accomplishments, divergent ideologies, and deep personal connections. It also aims to highlight the significant roles of their wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, as central figures in the movement. The cast is well-chosen, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodying King and Aaron Pierre portraying Malcolm X. Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson will bring to life the characters of their respective wives.

Behind the Scenes

The executive production team is a roster of notable names, including Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The eight-part series is led by showrunners Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon. The first episode is directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, who also holds the position of co-executive producer. Given the current social and political climate, the series is expected to generate strong reactions and is poised to be a pivotal moment in television history.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Refuses Nude Scenes
American actress Julia Roberts has candidly shared the reasoning behind her refusal to perform nude scenes in her illustrious acting career. The revelation came to light in her recent interview with the British edition of Vogue, marking her first appearance on the magazine’s cover. Body Autonomy and Acting Roberts openly discussed her decision, attributing her
Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Refuses Nude Scenes
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
7 mins ago
Timothee and Kylie's PDA Moment Steals the Spotlight at Golden Globes
Songer's 'Toxic' Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires
8 mins ago
Songer's 'Toxic' Revival Hits U.K. Charts as Britney Spears Retires
Disney World's Evolution: Balancing Nostalgia and Modernity Amidst Controversy
6 mins ago
Disney World's Evolution: Balancing Nostalgia and Modernity Amidst Controversy
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
6 mins ago
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
7 mins ago
Strictly's Lauren Oakley Mourns Loss of Grandmother, Receives Outpouring of Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
4 mins
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
5 mins
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
5 mins
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
Tragedy in Lagos: Female Banker Succumbs to Work-Life Struggles
6 mins
Tragedy in Lagos: Female Banker Succumbs to Work-Life Struggles
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
7 mins
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
8 mins
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
8 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
8 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
10 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
22 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app