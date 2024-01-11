National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X Sheds New Light on King and Malcolm X

National Geographic has unveiled a captivating trailer and key art for the much-anticipated installment of its award-winning anthology series, Genius. The newest chapter, ‘Genius: MLK/X,’ aims to shed light on the lives of two monumental figures of American history: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. This docu-drama series is unique in its approach, offering a dual perspective on the journeys of these two leaders for the first time.

Unveiling a Dual Perspective

Set to premiere on February 1, with two episodes released weekly, MLK/X is a unique part of the National Geographic anthology ‘Genius.’ It delves into the contrasting beliefs and practices of King and Malcolm X during the tumultuous era of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. The series aims to provide a more nuanced, accurate, and less sensationalized portrayal of these two historical figures. The first episode will be simulcast on ABC, with the entire series subsequently available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Portraying Landmark Accomplishments

The series will portray both leaders’ early years, landmark accomplishments, divergent ideologies, and deep personal connections. It also aims to highlight the significant roles of their wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, as central figures in the movement. The cast is well-chosen, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodying King and Aaron Pierre portraying Malcolm X. Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson will bring to life the characters of their respective wives.

Behind the Scenes

The executive production team is a roster of notable names, including Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The eight-part series is led by showrunners Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon. The first episode is directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, who also holds the position of co-executive producer. Given the current social and political climate, the series is expected to generate strong reactions and is poised to be a pivotal moment in television history.