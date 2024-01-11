en English
BNN Newsroom

Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling

Former president of the Labour Party’s (PL) youth wing Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, Naomi Cachia, has been ushered into a new key role within the party, that of the whip. The announcement was made in a statement from the Labour Party, revealing that the parliamentary group had reached a unanimous agreement on her appointment. Cachia, a lawyer by profession and a staunch PL Member of Parliament, is set to replace Andy Ellul.

A Cabinet Reshuffle and a New Role

Ellul, who has been serving as the whip, will maintain his current position as the parliamentary secretary for social dialogue. This decision follows a cabinet reshuffle initiated by Prime Minister Robert Abela. As the new party whip, Cachia will be tasked with ensuring party discipline and facilitating effective communication between the government and its MPs.

Labour’s Political Maneuvers

The announcement of Cachia’s new role comes at a time when the Labour Party is making concerted efforts to reconcile with its troubled MPs. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to consolidate the party’s position and strengthen its leadership.

Just hours after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Naomi Cachia’s nomination during a discussion on the weekend’s cabinet reshuffle, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici confirmed her as the new Labour Party Whip. He congratulated her, noting her as the first woman in his group to hold this position. The Opposition, represented by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar, extended best wishes to the newly appointed Whip.

BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

