en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Nanoleaf’s Orchestrator Software: A New Dawn for Smart Lighting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Nanoleaf’s Orchestrator Software: A New Dawn for Smart Lighting

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unfolds, one innovation that has sparked excitement in the realm of smart technology is the Orchestrator software, unveiled by Nanoleaf. This real-time audio-visual experience is a significant leap from the existing Rhythm software, taking music syncing abilities to a whole new level.

Orchestrator: A Symphony of Light and Sound

The Orchestrator connects directly to the computer’s sound source, creating a highly accurate and immersive light show. Unlike many smart lights that rely on on-device microphones and often get disrupted by ambient noise, the Orchestrator operates from a desktop and taps into the audio output of the device.

Every beat, every tune, and every rhythm is analyzed meticulously by the software to create a dynamic light show across Nanoleaf’s smart lighting devices. The result: a more robust and vibrant light show than most other products on the market.

Customization: An Artistic Touch

The Orchestrator software offers an unparalleled level of customization. Users can configure different lights to respond to specific parts of a song, and even select their own color palettes. This unique feature adds an individualistic and artistic touch to the light show, allowing users to express their musical preferences in a visually stunning manner.

A Glimpse into the Future

The Orchestrator software was demonstrated at CES 2024 with a variety of music tracks, showcasing its ability to translate music moods into corresponding light colors and motions. This display turned heads and set the stage for what the future holds for Nanoleaf’s product offerings. The Orchestrator software is slated for release in Spring 2024, along with Nanoleaf’s new outdoor lights.

This innovative approach to smart light technology not only redefines music listening experience but also marks a major enhancement in Nanoleaf’s product offerings, promising a promising future for the smart lighting industry.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
13 seconds ago
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, is carving a distinctive path on the presidential campaign trail. From sports bars in Dubuque, Iowa to town halls across America, DeSantis is making his presence felt, engaging directly with voters, and navigating challenging political waters. A Conservative Base’s Resonance As he fields questions from the public, DeSantis is tapping into
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations
45 seconds ago
US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations
Unveiling 2024's Consumer Electronics: AI-Enhanced Products and Revolutionary Designs
46 seconds ago
Unveiling 2024's Consumer Electronics: AI-Enhanced Products and Revolutionary Designs
Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO's Achievements and More
15 seconds ago
Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO's Achievements and More
Severe Storm Claims Life in Georgia Amidst Widespread Damage
25 seconds ago
Severe Storm Claims Life in Georgia Amidst Widespread Damage
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
30 seconds ago
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
Latest Headlines
World News
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
2 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
3 mins
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
3 mins
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
3 mins
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
4 mins
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
4 mins
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
4 mins
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
5 mins
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app