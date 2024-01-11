en English
BNN Newsroom

MSC Cruises to Deploy MSC Seascape to Galveston, Expanding U.S. Operations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
With an eye on further cementing its presence in the U.S. market, MSC Cruises is poised to expand its operations by introducing MSC Seascape to Galveston, Texas, as its homeport in November 2025. One of the company’s latest vessels, MSC Seascape will offer travelers 7-night cruises to various destinations in Mexico and Central America – a move set to revolutionize the cruise experience for a significant portion of the country.

Unfurling the Seascape Experience

Destinations on the itinerary include prominent locations like Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras. These trips promise to be packed with exciting activities, from exploring ancient Mayan ruins to snorkeling near shipwrecks and embarking on glass-bottom boat rides.

The MSC Seascape itself is a marvel of modern seafaring. Equipped with numerous amenities, it boasts an impressive array of features, including a robot arm ride, a virtual reality flight simulator, and an infinity pool. The vessel also houses a waterfront promenade, 11 restaurants, 19 bars and lounges, and 2,270 cabins, ensuring a versatile and memorable experience for all passengers.

Booking for the Voyage Begins

Bookings for these cruises, commencing from Galveston, have recently been opened to the public. The decision to base MSC Seascape in Galveston is not a random choice. In 2022, MSC Cruises declared Galveston as its fourth homeport in the U.S., marking a significant phase in its North American expansion.

Aiming to Expand Horizons

Aside from Texas, MSC Cruises also operates from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida, and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York City. The expansion is strategically designed to make MSC’s unique cruise experiences more accessible to travelers in the central and western U.S. The move also aims to provide a range of appealing vacation options for families in the region, thus broadening the company’s reach and enhancing its reputation as a premier cruise line.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

