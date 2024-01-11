Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus

In a bold and unique move, Motherwell FC, the UK’s first fan-owned football team, has set its sights on Hollywood, seeking financial investment from A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift. The Scottish football club has released a humorous video campaign, referencing the recent trend of celebrities investing in British football clubs, and drawing parallels with the involvement of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in Wrexham, and Tom Brady in Birmingham City.

Campaign with a Twist

The video features a young fan earnestly appealing to Taylor Swift, who is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce, for her financial support. More than just a playful appeal for celebrity cash, the video underscores the club’s robust community initiatives and its mission to attract more members to the Well Society, which serves as the club’s primary funding and support mechanism.

A Community-Centric Approach

Established in 1886, Motherwell FC has earned a reputation for its community work, running various programs for kids, walking and para-football activities, and initiatives aimed at combating unemployment, inequality, and loneliness. The campaign playfully suggests offering a star on a Motherwell-themed walk of fame to potential investors, thereby intertwining humor with the club’s serious commitment to its community.

Invitation to All

While the campaign humorously targets A-list celebrities, Motherwell FC is open to sponsorship and support from any individual or business that shares its values and is interested in contributing to a football club with a strong community focus. Motherwell FC’s Chairman, Jim McMahon, emphasized this point, stating that the club is not only seeking celebrity investors but is also keen on increasing Well Society memberships and finding businesses or individuals whose values align with theirs.

With the launch of this unique campaign, Motherwell FC is reinventing the narrative around football club ownership and investment. As the club moves forward, it continues to emphasize its community-focused approach, seeking to balance the scales between financial growth and social impact.