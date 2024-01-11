en English
Health

Mother’s Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research

A Brush Prairie resident, Sandra Sermone, has been acknowledged nationally for her groundbreaking research into ADNP syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that is one of the primary single gene causes of autism. The recognition came in the form of a House resolution presented by 18th District Rep. Stephanie McClintock.

Driven by Personal Experience

Sermone’s journey began with a deeply personal connection to ADNP syndrome. In 2008, her twins were born, and her son, Tony, started displaying severe health issues that remained undiagnosed despite numerous brain scans and tests. As a determined mother, Sermone decided to take matters into her own hands, pursuing her research, liaising with scientists, and finally securing a spot in a Duke University program.

From Diagnosis to Advocacy

In 2014, Tony was officially diagnosed with ADNP syndrome using exome sequencing. This pivotal moment led Sermone to establish the ADNP Kids Research Foundation in 2016. The foundation has since raised over $2 million for research into ADNP syndrome and has connected hundreds of families dealing with this rare genetic disorder.

A Mother’s Resolve Inspires a Medical Breakthrough

Today, the foundation is in collaboration with the Seaver Autism Center at Mount Sinai to trial low-dose ketamine as a potential treatment for ADNP syndrome. In addition to her work with the foundation, Sermone actively advocates for state bills that enhance genome sequencing access and establish a rare diseases advisory council.

Her tireless efforts perfectly illustrate the daunting challenges faced by families dealing with rare diseases, from diagnosis to treatment. Her work also serves to underline the critical role of awareness and advocacy in tackling these challenges.

Meanwhile, a recent study analyzing the clinical manifestations and treatment of patients with mental retardation, epilepsy, and language delay due to a novel mutation in the SETD1B gene could provide further insights into genetic disorders. The study identified three new mutations in the SETD1B gene, highlighting a potential pathological link between SETD1B abnormalities and neurodevelopmental retardation accompanied by epilepsy.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

