BNN Newsroom

Mother in Harare Secures Legal Protection for Daughter Against Abusive Neighbour

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Mother in Harare Secures Legal Protection for Daughter Against Abusive Neighbour

In a distressing incident that unfolded in Harare, a mother sought legal intervention to protect her 14-year-old daughter from a neighbour’s tenant, Netsai Chiweshe. The mother claimed that her daughter was enduring harrowing physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Chiweshe, whose husband was imprisoned due to the minor’s testimony about his sexually abusive behaviour.

Escalation of Abuse

According to the mother, the abuse began after her daughter’s testimony led to the conviction and subsequent incarceration of Chiweshe’s husband. Chiweshe, who runs a tuckshop in close proximity to their home, allegedly started verbally assaulting the young girl, branding her a prostitute and frequently subjecting her to physical attacks. The situation intensified to such an extent that the minor felt compelled to confine herself within their home to evade further mistreatment.

Legal Intervention

The case was presented before Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi, where the mother called for a protection order to shield her daughter from further abuse. Despite Chiweshe vehemently denying the allegations and asserting that the minor lied about the mistreatment, the court ruled in favour of the mother and her daughter.

Protection Order Issued

Chiweshe was ordered to cease all forms of harassment against them, marking a significant victory for the mother and daughter. The verdict underscores the pivotal role of the legal system in providing recourse and protection to survivors of abuse, particularly minors who are often left vulnerable in the face of such victimization.

This incident not only exposes the persistent problem of victimization but also demonstrates the potential for justice and protection within the legal framework. The case serves as an essential reminder of the need for robust legal mechanisms to safeguard survivors of abuse and the importance of speaking up against injustice.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

BNN Newsroom

