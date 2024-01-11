Mother and Man Charged with Manslaughter in Baby’s Death to Appear in Court

Charged with manslaughter, Jack Wheeler, 30, and Melissa Wilband, 27, are set to face trial in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby, a case that traces back nearly four years. The infant, hailing from Newent in the Forest of Dean, was rushed to the hospital on April 12, 2020, tragically passing away six days later. Wheeler, a resident of Ledbury, and Wilband, the mother of the child from Newent, are due to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Friday.

Manslaughter and Additional Charges

Notably, in addition to manslaughter, Wheeler and Wilband are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child. Both have been released on conditional bail, but must contend with the serious allegations that have been laid against them.

An Extensive Investigation

The charges have been initiated following a thorough investigation by the Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team. The Crown Prosecution Service has endorsed the charges, indicating the weight of evidence behind the case.

Case Resonates Beyond Local Community

This case has sent shockwaves beyond Newent and the Forest of Dean, igniting conversations about child safety and the responsibilities of caregivers. As Wheeler and Wilband prepare to face court, the public and legal communities alike await the unfolding of a trial that promises to be as challenging as it is necessary.