BNN Newsroom

Mother and Man Charged with Manslaughter in Baby’s Death to Appear in Court

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Mother and Man Charged with Manslaughter in Baby's Death to Appear in Court

Charged with manslaughter, Jack Wheeler, 30, and Melissa Wilband, 27, are set to face trial in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby, a case that traces back nearly four years. The infant, hailing from Newent in the Forest of Dean, was rushed to the hospital on April 12, 2020, tragically passing away six days later. Wheeler, a resident of Ledbury, and Wilband, the mother of the child from Newent, are due to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Friday.

Manslaughter and Additional Charges

Notably, in addition to manslaughter, Wheeler and Wilband are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child. Both have been released on conditional bail, but must contend with the serious allegations that have been laid against them.

An Extensive Investigation

The charges have been initiated following a thorough investigation by the Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team. The Crown Prosecution Service has endorsed the charges, indicating the weight of evidence behind the case.

Case Resonates Beyond Local Community

This case has sent shockwaves beyond Newent and the Forest of Dean, igniting conversations about child safety and the responsibilities of caregivers. As Wheeler and Wilband prepare to face court, the public and legal communities alike await the unfolding of a trial that promises to be as challenging as it is necessary.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

