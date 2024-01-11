Monumental Energy Corp. Partners with Senergy Communications to Bolster Its Digital Presence

In a strategic move to amplify its digital footprint and elevate project awareness, Monumental Energy Corp., a pioneering firm in clean energy exploration and development, has engaged the services of Senergy Communications Capital Inc., a key player in digital media and capital markets communications. The partnership announcement has set the stage for a potential boost in Monumental’s online presence.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the engagement, Monumental has agreed to remit up to Cad$30,000 to Senergy for a two-month period. The payment is earmarked for covering direct expenses and costs associated with the delivery of the stipulated services. It is important to note that the agreement’s continuation is hinged on mutual consent after the initial two-month period, as well as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Role of Senergy

Senergy, which currently does not hold any significant interest in Monumental outside of stock options for its sole director, will commence services pending Exchange approval. The partnership underscores the firm’s commitment to leveraging its expertise in digital communications to further Monumental’s reach and visibility in the clean energy sector.

Monumental’s Portfolio

Monumental Energy Corp. boasts an impressive portfolio of projects that underscore its commitment to clean energy exploration and development. Key projects include the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project and the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile, as well as the Jemi HREE project in Mexico. In addition, the company holds securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

In light of the partnership announcement, Monumental included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, underlining that actual results may vary due to a range of risks and uncertainties impacting the sector.