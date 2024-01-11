en English
BNN Newsroom

Montana Judge Revokes Increased Licensing Fees for Marijuana Dispensaries

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Montana Judge Revokes Increased Licensing Fees for Marijuana Dispensaries

A landmark ruling by a Lewis and Clark County district court judge has invalidated a Montana state law that imposed increased licensing fees on marijuana dispensaries with multiple locations. The law, known as House Bill 903, had instigated a progressive fee structure requiring dispensaries to pay escalating fees for each additional outlet, beginning at $5,000 for the first and rising by $5,000 for each following location.

The Challenge to House Bill 903

This new fee structure was met with resistance from three marijuana businesses – Granite Peak Holdings Inc., TSB Montana, LLC, and MariMint, LLC. They launched a legal challenge citing the law’s unconstitutionality and insisting on the adequacy of the existing fees to cover state costs. Their core argument articulated that the heightened costs were not just burdensome but also illegal, as they exceeded what was necessary for the state’s regulation of the industry.

The Court’s Ruling

The judge’s ruling reinstated the previous flat fee of $5,000 per dispensary, irrespective of the number of outlets a business operates. This judgment permanently enjoins the cumulative annual dispensary fee outlined in Mont. Code Ann. § 16-12-224(6), classifying it as excessive. The court also mandated refunds for those dispensaries that had already paid the higher fees under the new law, a significant development for marijuana businesses in Montana.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling underscored that the increased fees generated more revenue than necessary for the state to administer the adult-use marijuana program. If House Bill 903 had remained in effect, it was projected to raise an estimated $6,370,000 annually. This figure nearly triples the revenue compared to the original fee structure, further highlighting the excessiveness of the law. The judgement has been welcomed by industry advocates who criticized the fee structure as unfair and questioned the lack of public input in this massive alteration.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

