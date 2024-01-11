en English
BNN Newsroom

MoltenWolf Glass’s Inaugural 2024 POP-UP ART Gallery Features Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
MoltenWolf Glass’s Inaugural 2024 POP-UP ART Gallery Features Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson

In a bid to offer art enthusiasts a unique and immersive experience, MoltenWolf Glass, located at Terramar 8, Playa, Kralendijk in Bonaire, will host its inaugural POP-UP ART Gallery of 2024 on January 20th. The event will exhibit the unique artwork of Mixed Media Artist Gabrielle Wilson, known for her distinctive style that seamlessly merges mixed media, collage, and painting.

MoltenWolf Glass: A Platform for Artistic Expression

MoltenWolf Glass has long been a beacon for the arts in Bonaire, providing a platform for artists to display their work and for art lovers to admire and purchase unique pieces. Their upcoming POP-UP ART Gallery will be no different, with the spotlight on Gabrielle Wilson’s inspiring works. The one-day event will run from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, giving attendees a full day to explore the gallery and appreciate the breadth and depth of Wilson’s creativity.

Gabrielle Wilson: A Mixed Media Maestro

Wilson, whose work is heavily influenced by her travels and experiences living in various parts of the world, is renowned for her ability to create vibrant and spontaneous creations. Her art is characterized by a harmonious blend of mixed media, collage, and painting, exhibiting a dreamlike quality that captivates viewers. This pop-up gallery presents a unique opportunity for attendees to delve into the artist’s creative universe.

Blue Defenders’ Marine Expedition in Bonaire

In related news, Blue Defenders, a non-profit organization, has embarked on its first expedition to conduct field research on marine megafauna around Bonaire. The team will map the movements of whales, sharks, and rays using hydrophones and photography. The data gleaned will be shared with key stakeholders to implement effective conservation measures. This initiative is supported by sponsors, and the organization plans to form alliances with key partners for future research.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

