en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mohali’s Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
Mohali’s Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match

In an unprecedented meteorological twist, Mohali, India, known for its moderate winters, is bracing for temperatures plummeting to below -10 degrees Celsius. This sudden cold snap coincides with the much-anticipated cricket match between India and Afghanistan, promising a game of cricket like never before.

Impact on the Game

The severe dip in temperature is expected to drastically affect the match dynamics. Cricket, traditionally a sport relished under the warmth of the sun, will now witness players battling the biting cold alongside their opponents. The extreme weather could potentially influence the players’ performance, demanding them to adapt swiftly to the icy conditions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video capturing the players’ reactions to the frigid conditions, revealing a scene far removed from the typical cricketing ambiance.

Spectators and the Cold

Such extreme weather conditions are not only a challenge for the players but also for the spectators. The plummeting temperature could impact attendance and the overall experience of the fans, who usually enjoy the game in considerably warmer conditions. The cold could cast a long, icy shadow over the spectator stands, potentially turning the thrilling cricket match into a test of endurance against the weather.

Preparations and Precautions

Anticipating the potential challenges posed by the cold snap, preparations are underway to ensure the safety and comfort of the players and fans alike. The event organizers, along with the cricket boards of both nations, are likely to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of this rare climatic event on the match day. While the severe cold adds an unforeseen twist to the cricket match, it also presents an opportunity for the cricketing world to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in the face of unexpected challenges.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ushered in a new era for the digital asset sector by approving exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This landmark decision is expected to broaden the access of Wall Street and beyond to the largest cryptocurrency, currently valued at approximately $1.7 trillion. Historic Milestone for the Digital Asset Ecosystem The
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
SoftBank Signals Shift in Investment Strategy Amid Market Changes
1 min ago
SoftBank Signals Shift in Investment Strategy Amid Market Changes
Chechen Republic Constructs Shelter for Palestinian Refugees
1 min ago
Chechen Republic Constructs Shelter for Palestinian Refugees
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
33 seconds ago
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
Afghanistan Rocked by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Preparedness
41 seconds ago
Afghanistan Rocked by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Preparedness
ANF Secretary Accused of Breaching Patient Trust Amidst Wage Dispute
54 seconds ago
ANF Secretary Accused of Breaching Patient Trust Amidst Wage Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
2 mins
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
Perth Children's Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication
2 mins
Perth Children's Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
2 mins
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
3 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
3 mins
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
4 mins
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
5 mins
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
6 mins
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app