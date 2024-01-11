en English
BNN Newsroom

Mogwai’s Journey Explored in New Documentary ‘If the Stars Had a Sound’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Mogwai, the acclaimed Scottish post-rock band, will be featured in an upcoming documentary, If the Stars Had a Sound. Set to have its world premiere at the esteemed South by Southwest in March, the film offers a profound exploration of the band’s lasting impact on the music industry.

From Idea to Reality: The Evolution of a Documentary

The documentary was initially intended as a short film delving into the concept of leaving Scotland. However, it soon morphed into a more profound exploration of how Mogwai’s music encapsulates the contrasts of light and darkness inherent in Scottish culture. Directed by Antony Crook, a longtime collaborator of the band, the film presents a comprehensive lens into Mogwai’s journey from inception to their prominent standing in the post-rock genre.

Mirroring Dichotomies: A Look at Scottish Culture Through Music

The documentary underscores the dichotomies within Scottish culture, such as the different personas of Scots when sober and inebriated, which are seamlessly reflected in Mogwai’s sound. The band, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, has consistently stayed true to their roots and sound. This commitment is documented through archival footage spanning over the years, including the creation of their latest album during the pandemic lockdown.

Persistence Amidst Pandemic: A Testament to Mogwai’s Resilience

Band member Stuart Braithwaite expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s imminent release and its portrayal of the band’s tenacity during the pandemic. The documentary captures over two decades of Mogwai’s career and their unique musical genre, marked by a blend of powerful noise and delicate harmony. It serves as a testament to the band’s perseverance and the enduring appeal of their music amidst changing times.

BNN Correspondents
