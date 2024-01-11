en English
BNN Newsroom

MLK Day 2024: Retailers Roll Out Massive Sales and Discounts

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
As the nation prepares to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 15, 2024, retailers are rolling out a slew of sales and discounts, marking the first long weekend of the year. Participating brands range from apparel giants like Nike to home goods retailer Wayfair, luxury department store Sak’s Fifth Avenue, sleep innovator Casper, and retail icon Bloomingdales.

A Cascade of Discounts

Abercrombie & Fitch is enticing shoppers with a 30% markdown on their YPB activewear line, and an additional 15% off nearly everything else with a dedicated code. Aerie, on the other hand, is slashing prices by 40% across the board. American Eagle is taking it a notch further, offering up to 60% off on selected items.

Apt2B is making luxury furniture more accessible with a tiered sale, while BaubleBar is clearing its inventory with an extra 50% off sale items using a promo code. In the sleep industry, Bear Mattress is offering a 35% discount and throwing in free accessories with every mattress purchase. Fashion retailer Bebe is halving the prices on their sale items.

More Brands Join the Fray

Bloomingdales is offering up to 25% off on a vast selection of items, and Casper is inviting customers to their ‘Cozy Season Sale’ with a generous 40% discount on everything, including an extra 10% off their original mattress. Coach Outlet is making high-end fashion more affordable with significant cuts on apparel, and Dermstore is extending discounts on their skincare products.

DSW’s innovative sale provides tiered discounts based on spending amounts, making it a win-win for shoppers. Outdoor clothing retailer Hurley is offering up to 30% off on all items. Likewise, Lovesac’s flash sale includes a 25% reduction on their products, and McGee & Co is giving shoppers up to 30% off in their Everyday Essentials Sale.

Final Surge of Sales

Nike’s sale features up to 50% off on popular designs, with an extra perk for Nike members. Old Navy is luring customers with a 40% off online sale. Ritual is cutting prices on wellness essentials, while Ruggable is staging a flash sale. Sak’s Fifth Avenue is offering a flat 20% off with a promo code. Finally, Wayfair’s Winter Clearance is tempting customers with up to 70% off on select items.

These deals, available for a limited period, are organized in a handy alphabetical list for easy navigation by shoppers. As the MLK weekend unfolds, consumers are set to benefit from this retail bonanza, making the first long weekend of the year a shopping extravaganza.

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

BNN Newsroom

