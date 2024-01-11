MLGW Sheds Light on Memphis’s Power Outage Predicament

An updated map from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has shed light on the regions in Memphis that have been most affected by prolonged power outages over the past three years. The identified areas include Shelby Forest, Frayser, Raleigh, North Memphis, Berclair/Grahamwood, East Memphis, South Memphis, Castalia/Prospect Park, Orange Mound, Westwood, Cora Lake, Parkway Village, and Lamar/Capleville.

Outdated Infrastructure and Ailing Systems

Residents from the identified areas, including Andre Gooch from Orange Mound, have voiced concerns about the city’s obsolete infrastructure. The prevalent view among the affected residents is that the continuous neglect of system upgrades and electrical grid maintenance has led to their rapid degradation, thereby resulting in frequent and extended power outages.

The Vegetation Interference

According to MLGW, the primary cause of these outages is vegetation interference with power lines. In response, the utility has introduced technology and infrastructure improvements, including the use of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence. These tools are employed to monitor and manage the proximity of vegetation to power lines, thereby preventing potential outages.

Efforts towards Improvement

In addition to implementing technology solutions, MLGW has also enlisted the help of three new contractors to assist with tree trimming duties. Specific focus has been directed towards the Orange Mound, where MLGW has invested $3 million in substation improvements. The utility has further identified 425 poles in the area that need replacement, with nearly two-thirds of the total poles requiring maintenance.