en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Missing Organs in Deceased Inmates’ Bodies Spark Controversy in Alabama

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Missing Organs in Deceased Inmates’ Bodies Spark Controversy in Alabama

The integrity of the Alabama Department of Corrections is under scrutiny following allegations of inappropriate handling of deceased inmates’ bodies. The families of Charles Edward Singleton and Brandon Clay Dotson, both of whom died while incarcerated, discovered their loved one’s bodies were missing vital organs upon their return. These startling revelations have prompted legal action and raised significant ethical and legal questions.

Shrouded in Mystery

Singleton, who passed away in November 2021 at the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed custody facility, was returned to his family without his organs, including his brain. An autopsy had previously been conducted by the University of Alabama’s pathology department. Despite the family’s request, the organs were not returned, a situation that the university attributes to standard procedures that are followed unless specifically requested otherwise.

A Recurring Nightmare

Dotson’s family experienced a similar shock. Upon receiving his body, they discovered his heart was missing. The family has since filed a lawsuit and is seeking a list of all organs removed from deceased inmates in state facilities since 2013. Their underlying suspicion is that these organs may be retained for purposes such as providing specimens for medical study without proper consent. The University of Alabama has responded, stating they did not perform the autopsy on Dotson and are not involved in the case.

Seeking Answers and Accountability

The Alabama Department of Corrections has been contacted for comment on the matter. While the families seek answers, they also demand accountability for what they see as a violation of their loved ones’ dignity and common decency. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the outcome may set a precedent for the treatment of deceased inmates and the handling of their bodies after death.

0
Crime Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Snapchat Exploitation: Firearm Enthusiast Manipulates Minor Under Guise of Assisting Police
In the digital realm, where the line between innocence and exploitation is often blurred, a new case has emerged that grapples with this intricate web of deceit and manipulation. Harrison Anthoney William Wride, a self-proclaimed ‘firearm enthusiast’, has been found exploiting a vulnerable minor on Snapchat, under the guise of assisting law enforcement. Exploitation Disguised
Snapchat Exploitation: Firearm Enthusiast Manipulates Minor Under Guise of Assisting Police
National Water Commission Head and Wife Guilty of Permit Breach, Escape Charges
5 mins ago
National Water Commission Head and Wife Guilty of Permit Breach, Escape Charges
Juveniles Charged for Vandalizing Mechanicsville High School Football Field
5 mins ago
Juveniles Charged for Vandalizing Mechanicsville High School Football Field
Victoria Police Apprehend Five in High-Speed Stolen Car Chase
2 mins ago
Victoria Police Apprehend Five in High-Speed Stolen Car Chase
Hate Crime in Sheffield: Homophobic Abuse Outside Gay Bar Sparks Police Appeal
5 mins ago
Hate Crime in Sheffield: Homophobic Abuse Outside Gay Bar Sparks Police Appeal
Ambulance Driver Shot in South Delhi: An Old Feud Turns Violent
5 mins ago
Ambulance Driver Shot in South Delhi: An Old Feud Turns Violent
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
2 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
2 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
2 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
2 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
3 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
3 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
3 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
4 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
4 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
27 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app