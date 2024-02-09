Dakota Johnson's Harrowing 'The Office' Experience: A Dream Turned Nightmare

Dakota Johnson's Harrowing 'Office' Experience: A Fan's Disillusionment

Advertisment

Dakota Johnson, the actress known for her role in the 'Fifty Shades' series, recently opened up about her less-than-stellar experience on the set of 'The Office'. During her appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Johnson shared that her guest-starring role in the series finale of the beloved sitcom was "the worst time of my life."

A Fan's Dream Turned Nightmare

Johnson, a self-proclaimed fan of 'The Office', was thrilled when she landed a small role in the series finale back in 2013. Her character, Dakota, was brought in as an accountant to replace Kevin Malone. However, what was initially supposed to be a half-day shoot turned into a two-week ordeal.

Advertisment

Despite her excitement, Johnson found herself in an uncomfortable environment. She described the dynamics on set as "weird" and revealed that some cast members didn't speak to each other. This tense atmosphere, coupled with her minimal screen time, left Johnson feeling like an unwelcome outsider.

The Unraveling of a Spinoff Dream

Johnson's appearance on 'The Office' was initially intended to set up a potential spinoff. However, the awkward dynamics on set and her limited role in the finale ultimately led to the idea being scrapped. In a retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson likened her time on the show to crashing someone's birthday party uninvited.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the Past

Looking back, Johnson expressed her disillusionment, stating that she felt like she didn't belong. Despite this, she acknowledged that the experience was a learning one. "It was just a very bizarre experience," she told Meyers. "I kind of got the wind knocked out of me."

Johnson's revelation offers a stark contrast to the warm and welcoming image that 'The Office' has cultivated over the years. It serves as a reminder that even in the world of make-believe, real-life dynamics can significantly impact experiences.

While Dakota Johnson's time on 'The Office' may not have lived up to her expectations, her candid account provides a unique perspective on the show's behind-the-scenes reality. It's a sobering reminder that not every fan's dream comes true as they envision it.