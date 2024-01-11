en English
Travel & Tourism

Minnesota Resorts Eye Business Rebound with Cold Snap; Mysterious Ice Formation Sparks Interest

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Minnesota Resorts Eye Business Rebound with Cold Snap; Mysterious Ice Formation Sparks Interest

As temperatures drop across Minnesota, resort owners breathe a sigh of relief. The impending cold snap is set to create fresh ice sheets on the state’s lakes, promising a much-needed boost to businesses that had been grappling with a challenging winter. Among these is Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort, located on Lake Mille Lacs, which recently made headlines with its social media posts of an extraordinary ice formation on the lake.

Iceberg or Sludge Ice?

Resembling an iceberg, the ice mass protrudes more than five feet above the surface of the lake, sparking widespread curiosity about its origin. After inspecting the photos, experts from the University of Minnesota suggested it could be a formation known as ‘sludge ice.’

Sludge ice, or ‘frazil ice,’ forms under turbulent conditions. The process begins with tiny ice crystals clumping together at the water’s surface. Winds or currents then push these clumps into larger structures, resulting in the dramatic formations captured in the resort’s photos.

Caution Advised on Ice

While these ice formations may intrigue visitors, the resort has advised caution. The warm December weather left many Minnesota lakes with thin ice layers, some measuring just 3-5 inches thick. As the lakes recover, visitors venturing onto the ice are advised to monitor weather forecasts and ice conditions closely to ensure their safety.

A Glimpse into Snowmaking at Gunstock Mountain Resort

Meanwhile, in the world of ski resorts, the art of snowmaking is taking center stage. At Gunstock Mountain Resort, snowmaking and grooming manager Dan Carbonneau and his team of 40 are working tirelessly to maintain their trails. Given the scarcity of natural snow, the importance of snowmaking has never been more pronounced.

Carbonneau explains the intricate process of snowmaking and how weather patterns significantly affect their operations. As climate change continues to impact weather conditions, Carbonneau anticipates the need for increased snowmaking equipment in the future, highlighting yet another way the changing climate is impacting the resort industry.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

