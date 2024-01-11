en English
BNN Newsroom

Ministry of ICT and UNDP Collaborate to Launch New Innovation Hub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Ministry of ICT and UNDP Collaborate to Launch New Innovation Hub

In a significant move towards fostering technological creativity and development, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has inaugurated a groundbreaking innovation hub. Located at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) Nakawa Campus in Kampala, this innovation hub has been revamped with the aim to catalyze local entrepreneurs, start-ups, and tech enthusiasts, providing them with the requisite infrastructure, resources, and support to innovate and develop new technologies and solutions.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The establishment of this innovation hub underscores the government’s commitment to digital transformation and the recognition of the ICT sector as a crucial driver of economic growth and development. The hub, implemented by Centenary Technology Services, has seen a significant upsurge in youth-led enterprises and engagement. By hosting over 2,000 events and empowering more than 6,500 individuals through digital skilling, capacity building, and mentorship programs, it has become a beacon of change and economic progression.

International Cooperation for Technological Advancement

The partnership with UNDP not only reflects the importance of international cooperation in advancing technological capabilities but also highlights the role of such organizations in facilitating progress in developing countries. The UNDP has provided high-end technology and furniture to support the creative aspirations of Uganda’s youth, marking a noteworthy contribution to the initiative.

Empowering Youth Through Innovation

One of the key objectives of the innovation hub is to address youth unemployment through digital innovation. By providing a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and acceleration of tech-driven projects, the hub is expected to significantly impact the local tech ecosystem. The launch event also recognized the substantial contribution of Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative, in shaping the National Innovation Hub, and called for government agencies to support and utilize local innovations.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

