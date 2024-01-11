en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Mike Johnson Faces Leadership Questions Amid GOP Discord on Budget Deal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Mike Johnson Faces Leadership Questions Amid GOP Discord on Budget Deal

In a stirring episode of political unrest, Speaker Mike Johnson faces an uphill battle within his own party regarding a budget deal, stirring doubts about potential internal conflict. President Joe Biden has entered the fray, speaking with Johnson amidst the ongoing struggle to reach a funding agreement, aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown. As the disagreement within the Republican Party escalates, a looming question arises: Will this discord lead to a partial government shutdown?

Hardline Republicans Demand More

Hardline Republicans have displayed their dissent by insisting that funding for the government departments and agencies, as well as additional aid to Ukraine, be contingent on the administration implementing stricter controls at the US-Mexico border. Few Republicans have gone to the extent of derailing a series of votes in protest of Speaker Mike Johnson’s recent spending deal with the Democratic leadership. The deal, which has cut an estimated $16 billion in spending, is seen by these Republicans as not going far enough in fiscal reductions.

Protests within the GOP

Speaker Mike Johnson’s $1.6 trillion budget agreement with Democrat Chuck Schumer has sparked fury within the GOP, leading to heightened tensions and protests. Some members of the party are considering ousting Johnson, pushing for more spending cuts and border security measures. This has led to a standstill in the House as Republicans struggle to pass bills due to the blockade from hardline conservatives. Johnson’s spending plan includes $886.3 billion for defense spending and $772.7 billion for non-defense programs, with a side deal of offsets and budget saving measures bringing the total down by $69 trillion on the non-defense side.

Questioning Johnson’s Leadership

The spending deal reached by Speaker Mike Johnson with Democrats has amplified the division within the House Republicans. Many are not supporting the agreement, and some lawmakers are openly criticizing Johnson, raising questions about his leadership ability. The GOP infighting presents a golden opportunity for Democrats to highlight the division, while negotiations for additional funding for Israel and Ukraine are also in progress.

0
Politics Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
In a recent press briefing, Vietnam’s spokesperson, Hang, refuted inaccurate information displayed on a United Nation’s agency website. The site falsely claimed that Vietnam had committed to a timeline which finalizes human rights reforms by 2099. Hang labeled this information as entirely inaccurate and requested the UN agency to issue a correction post-haste. Commitment to
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
7 mins ago
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
7 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
3 mins ago
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
3 mins ago
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects
5 mins ago
Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
4 mins
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
4 mins
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
5 mins
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
5 mins
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
5 mins
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
5 mins
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
5 mins
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
6 mins
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
7 mins
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
57 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app