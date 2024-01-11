en English
BNN Newsroom

Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
In a profound display of enduring love and dedication, 31-year-old engineer Cody Ennis from Waterford, Michigan, undertook a remarkable journey spanning almost four years to grow out his hair. His mission was not a personal preference or a fashion statement, but a deeply heartfelt gesture for his girlfriend, Hannah Hosking, who suffers from alopecia. The end goal of this labor of love? A long-haired human wig, custom-made from his own hair.

A Love Story Entwined with Strands of Hope

Cody and Hannah began their relationship in November 2019. As they grew closer, Hannah shared her longing for a long-haired human wig. However, she was well aware of the lengthy time commitment and dedication it would entail. Unfazed by the challenge, Cody took the plunge in May 2020, starting from a standard corporate haircut. Over the years, he maintained his locks with regular washing, conditioning, and gentle styling to ensure its health and length.

A Journey of Growth Culminating in a Gift

By October 2023, Cody’s hair had impressively grown to 29 inches. With the professional help of a barber relative, his long hair was carefully cut and then sent to a wig maker. The final product, a $899 lace front wig, was presented to Hannah on January 6, 2024. Cody was surprised the following morning when he woke up to find Hannah wearing the wig, a nostalgic reflection of her own pre-alopecia hairstyle. Hannah, who now plans to wear the wig sparingly to prolong its lifespan, was visibly moved by Cody’s extraordinary gesture.

Alopecia: A Battle Beyond Hair Loss

Hannah was diagnosed with alopecia at the tender age of seven. This autoimmune disorder, which can result in bald patches or overall thinning of the hair, escalated for Hannah about five years ago. She lost not only her scalp hair, but also her eyebrows and eyelashes, prompting her to shave her head and resort to wearing wigs. Alopecia, believed to have a genetic component, currently has no known cure. However, some treatments may prove effective for certain individuals, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the struggle.

The tale of Cody and Hannah is not just about hair loss, wigs, or alopecia. It is a testament to the power of love, empathy, and understanding, a story that resonates beyond the confines of Waterford, Michigan, touching hearts worldwide.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

