BNN Newsroom

Mets’ Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Mets’ Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention

Top prospect Drew Gilbert is set to make waves in the New York Mets’ system as he prepares to kick-start the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse. Gilbert’s promotion highlights the Mets’ strategic move to harness their retooled farm system as they aim to contend by 2025.

Ascension to Triple-A

Ranked as the Mets’ second-best prospect, Gilbert distinguished himself at the Double-A level, posting a .325 batting average and a .984 OPS in 35 games. His noteworthy performance at the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies led to his promotion, as disclosed by the Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, on ‘The Show’ podcast.

Trade Deals and New Recruits

Gilbert was not the only shining star acquired from the Houston Astros. The trade for ace pitcher Justin Verlander also brought outfielder Ryan Clifford, the team’s sixth-ranked prospect, into the fold. The Astros trade, along with the deal involving Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers, which saw Luisangel Acuna join the Mets, signals the team’s commitment to developing a deep pool of talent.

A Glimpse into the Future

Stearns also spotlighted other potential future major league players in the Mets’ system, including Luisangel Acuna and Jett Williams. As these top prospects mature, they are anticipated to make significant contributions to the team’s advancement to the major leagues. The Mets’ strategic transition phase, therefore, appears to be well underway, setting the stage for a promising 2025 season.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

