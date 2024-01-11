Menzies Parcels Shutdown: 300 Jobs at Risk in Northern Scotland

In a move set to significantly impact the logistics landscape of northern Scotland, Menzies Parcels has declared its intention to cease operations, citing untenable financial losses. The closure puts nearly 300 jobs in jeopardy, a grim situation for the 270 personnel spread across the Highlands, islands, Argyll, and Aberdeenshire.

Financial Struggles and Shutdown

Operating out of 15 depots in key areas like Inverness, Fort William, and Oban, the company has been wrestling with financial challenges for the past two years. A letter dispatched to the staff reveals the depth of the crisis, stating that the business model is no longer sustainable, which has prompted the decision to shut down. The curtain is set to fall on Menzies Parcels’ operations on 29 February.

The Impact on the Parent Company

This is not the first setback for the parent company, Menzies Distribution. Previously, it was compelled to withdraw from operations on Scotland’s northern isles, paving the way for Streamline Shipping Group to assume control of transport and warehouse operations in Shetland and Orkney.

Union Response and Redundancies

The trade union, Unite, is actively engaging with its members across Scotland to tackle the redundancies that have been triggered by the company’s decision. The parent company, Menzies Distribution, while grappling with its own challenges, has been called upon to comment on the situation. The formal consultation on job losses is expected to commence next week, but staff have been pre-emptively informed that as of 29 February, Menzies Distribution will no longer be involved in parcel services and freight operations.