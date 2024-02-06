Zelda Williams Steps into Director's Chair with 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, is stepping into the limelight as a director with her feature-length debut, a horror comedy film titled 'Lisa Frankenstein'. The film, penned by the award-winning scriptwriter, Diablo Cody, presents a unique 21st century take on Mary Shelley's infamous creature. Set in 1989, 'Lisa Frankenstein' follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally revives a Victorian corpse, transforming him into her ideal man using a broken tanning bed. The film stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse and promises a wild and weird ghoulish romance.

A Daunting But Exciting Endeavor

Williams found the directorial experience 'really daunting', largely due to the campy comedy tone of Cody's script. However, despite the challenges and uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, 'Lisa Frankenstein' pressed on. This persistence is something Williams is deeply grateful for. The daughter of the beloved comedic actor believes the film's humor and spirit-lifting capacity make it an excellent choice for Galentine's Day, regardless of one's relationship status.

High Praise for Williams

Diablo Cody, known for her sharp, witty writing in films like 'Juno', expressed her admiration for Williams' intelligence, film literacy, and directorial confidence. The collaboration between the two women, each bringing their unique perspectives and talents, has resulted in a film that promises to capture the 80s vibe while infusing it with comedy, horror, and romance.

More Than Just a Director

Prior to this directorial debut, Zelda Williams demonstrated her versatility in the entertainment industry through acting and voice acting in various productions. In addition, she has often used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, a cause close to her heart, and a tribute to her late father, Robin Williams.