Unveiling the Invisible Wound of Loneliness: A Look into Malta’s Rising Social Issue

The Mediterranean island of Malta, known for its vibrant culture and historical significance, is grappling with a growing social issue – loneliness. The spotlight on this rising concern was cast by a thought-provoking documentary titled ‘Il zechlynny tas-Solitudni’ (The Wound of Loneliness) produced by the Faculty for Social Well-being at the University of Malta.

An Intimate Look into Solitude

The documentary unveils the stark reality of loneliness in Malta, featuring personal narratives from individuals like George Micallef who dreads the festive season. For Micallef, Christmas is a stark reminder of solitude as he consciously avoids holiday decorations and festivities, which are ubiquitous during this period.

Loneliness: A Hidden Epidemic

The documentary’s release brought to light a study conducted by the faculty in 2019, which revealed a concerning statistic: 44% of respondents felt lonely. This number surged to 55% in a subsequent study, underscoring the urgency of addressing this often overlooked issue. Contrary to popular belief, loneliness is not a problem confined to the elderly or socially inactive. It is an invisible affliction that can affect even those who appear socially active.

Addressing Loneliness: A Global Concern

Loneliness is not exclusive to Malta; it is a universal issue recognized by global health organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies loneliness as a significant health concern, emphasizing the mental and physical impacts of social isolation. This growing issue is also echoed in countries like New Zealand, where the Aged Care Commissioner urges elderly citizens to maintain social connections, highlighting the importance of family, friends, and neighbors in checking in on the elderly during the holiday season.

A rising tide of loneliness has also been noted in the United States, contributing to increased drug addiction and overdose deaths. This illustrates the drastic consequences of a lack of psychosocial integration and the negative impact of social disconnection in modern society.

Moreover, the isolation felt by expatriates in the UAE during the festive season further exemplifies the pervasiveness of this issue. The personal accounts of these expatriates underline the importance of seeking social and emotional support to navigate feelings of loneliness.

The crisis of loneliness is not one to be ignored. It is a silent epidemic that requires urgent attention and collective action. As the New Year dawns, let us remember to extend our compassion and kindness to those grappling with the invisible wound of loneliness.