Trillium Health Resources Expands Services to Four North Carolina Counties

A beacon of hope and healing, Trillium Health Resources, is set to extend its services to residents in four North Carolina counties starting February 1, 2024. The organization, well-regarded for its commitment to addressing mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD), will provide essential Medicaid and uninsured services to approximately 80,000 beneficiaries.

Embracing New Horizons: Trillium's Expansion

Following a meticulous selection process, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services chose Trillium Health Resources to serve as the specialty care manager for the region's most vulnerable residents. This decision positions Trillium as a vital resource for individuals seeking assistance with serious mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Trillium's expansion comes at a critical time, as the demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare services continues to grow. By focusing on the unique needs of each individual, Trillium aims to improve the overall quality of life for its clients and their families.

With a proven track record of success and a steadfast commitment to its mission, Trillium Health Resources is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of those it serves in these four counties.

Bridging the Gap: Accessible Services for All

Recognizing the importance of accessibility, Trillium offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the needs of its clients. Through its robust network of skilled professionals, Trillium provides evidence-based treatments and support services, ensuring that clients receive the care they need to thrive.

In addition to its Medicaid services, Trillium offers sliding fee scale options for uninsured clients, ensuring that financial barriers do not impede access to crucial healthcare services. As part of its commitment to the community, Trillium will host online information sessions to introduce its offerings and address any questions or concerns.

Paving the Way: Trillium's Dedication to Excellence

At the heart of Trillium's mission is a dedication to improving the lives of those it serves. The organization's expansion into these four counties is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare services to those in need.