Tragedy Strikes Kota: B.Tech Student Found Deceased Amidst Academic Pressure

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kota, a city notorious for its competitive exam pressure, a 23-year-old B.Tech student named Rohit Mathur has tragically ended his life. The young man, hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, was discovered by his father, lifeless in his room, after committing suicide by hanging. This devastating event unfolded while his family attended a wedding in Lucknow, leaving a community in shock and reigniting concerns over mental health support for students in academic hubs.

The Harsh Reality of Academic Pressure

Known for its rigorous coaching centers that prepare students for India's most challenging engineering and medical entrance exams, Kota has become synonymous with academic excellence. However, the city's demanding environment has also been linked to increased stress and mental health issues among students. Rohit Mathur, who had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past two to three years, became one of the city's sorrowful statistics. His struggle with mental health issues was known, and he had reached out to his father, expressing his distress before taking the irreversible step.

A Family's Nightmare

The Mathur family, immersed in the joy of a wedding in Lucknow, was unaware that tragedy was about to strike. Upon returning to Kota, Rohit's father was met with a sight no parent should ever witness. The young student's battle with depression, a battle he had been fighting in silence, had culminated in a heart-shattering conclusion. The local police, led by Sub Inspector Rajaram of the Kunhari police station, promptly initiated an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC following the post-mortem examination. The body was handed over to the bereaved family, who are now grappling with an unimaginable loss.

Shedding Light on Mental Health

This incident throws a stark light on the critical issue of mental health among students in high-pressure academic environments. Rohit Mathur's tragic demise is a grim reminder of the silent battles many young individuals face, often exacerbated by the relentless pursuit of academic success. As investigations continue, there's a growing call for increased mental health support and awareness, not just in Kota, but in educational institutions across the country. The hope is that Rohit's story will not just be another statistic but a catalyst for change in how mental health is addressed in the competitive world of academic aspirations.

In the wake of this tragedy, the community of Kota and beyond is left to reflect on the immense pressures placed on young minds and the urgent need for compassionate support systems. It's a poignant reminder that behind the facade of academic achievements, there are real human struggles needing attention, understanding, and intervention. As Rohit Mathur's story unfolds, it beckons a collective effort to ensure that no other student feels so ensnared by despair that they see no other way out.