Tragedy Strikes Carman: Prairie Rose School Division Mourns the Loss of Five Community Members

In the quiet town of Carman, Manitoba, a tragedy has left the community reeling. The Prairie Rose School Division (PRSD) is mourning the loss of five members from the Carman community, three of whom were students. The somber atmosphere echoes through Carman Collegiate and Ecole Carman Elementary School as PRSD activates its Crisis Response Teams to provide support for students and staff during this difficult time.

A Community in Mourning

The morning of February 13, 2024, was marked by an uneasy tension as students and faculty of PRSD gathered for the day, still trying to process the unimaginable grief that had descended upon their community. Superintendent Terry Osiowy expressed his condolences, stating that PRSD was committed to supporting the community through this challenging period.

Support Services Mobilized

In response to the tragedy, PRSD has enlisted the help of support workers, counselors, social workers, and school psychologists. These professionals have been deployed to provide essential assistance to students and staff at both Carman Collegiate and Ecole Carman Elementary School. Their presence is a testament to PRSD's dedication to ensuring the well-being of its community during this time of need.