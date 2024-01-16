Threads App Offers New Feature to Hide Engagement Counts

Threads, the popular social media app, has unveiled a new feature that empowers users to hide both Like and Share counts on their posts. This noteworthy update, spotlighted by social media expert, Matt Navarra, expands the app's previous capability, which allowed users to only hide Like counts.

Greater Control over Privacy Settings

Now, users gain a greater degree of control over their social media presence. They possess the choice to implement this setting as the default for all their posts via Threads' privacy settings. Interestingly, this change is not confined to Threads alone. Due to the integrated nature of Threads and Instagram, any alterations made in Threads' settings will reflect on Instagram posts as well.

Meta’s Initiative for a Pressure-Free Atmosphere

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Threads, has consistently shown its commitment to creating a less pressure-filled atmosphere for its users. This initiative took off in 2019 when Instagram experimented with hidden Like counts as part of its wellbeing and management tools. The experiment was temporarily shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was later resumed, and in 2021, Instagram implemented the feature for all users.

A Step Towards Reducing Social Media Anxiety

The decision to extend the option to hide Like and Share counts to Threads is being hailed as a significant move towards reducing the anxiety associated with public sharing. Given Threads' public-oriented interface, this move is expected to have a substantial positive impact. Users are now offered a more welcoming in-app environment, where they can share freely without the fear of judgment based on engagement counts. This update stands as a testament to the continuous efforts of social media platforms to prioritise users' wellbeing over vanity metrics.