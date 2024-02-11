Taylor Tomlinson Explores Bipolar Disorder in New Netflix Special

In the realm of stand-up comedy, Taylor Tomlinson has long been known for her candid humor. Now, she's bringing an even more personal touch to her act: discussing her bipolar disorder diagnosis. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 30-year-old comedian revealed that her latest Netflix special, "Look At You," features jokes about her mental health struggles.

A Decision Born of Necessity

Tomlinson, who describes herself as a "personal comedian," explained that her act is a reflection of her life. When she received her bipolar disorder diagnosis, it was a significant part of her life that she felt compelled to address on stage.

"I try to talk about what's going on with me," Tomlinson said. "I had a little bit of hesitation about it at first, but then I tried one joke, and it worked. I realized I had more to say on the topic."

Indeed, Tomlinson's decision to discuss her bipolar disorder in her act is a reflection of a broader trend in stand-up comedy. As mental health becomes less stigmatized and more openly discussed, comedians like Tomlinson are using their platforms to raise awareness and share their experiences.

Breaking Down Barriers

In "Look At You," Tomlinson jokes about coping with her diagnosis by reminding herself that Selena Gomez also has bipolar disorder. It's a lighthearted moment that highlights the power of humor in breaking down barriers and fostering connection.

Tomlinson's decision to discuss her bipolar disorder in her act is also a reflection of her personal approach to comedy. "Everyone has their own style," she said. "I think my openness about my bipolar disorder is just a reflection of how my brain works."

As more comedians like Tomlinson use their platforms to discuss mental health, they're helping to create a more inclusive and accepting culture. By sharing their experiences, they're reminding audiences that mental health struggles are common and nothing to be ashamed of.

Continuing the Conversation

Tomlinson plans to continue discussing her mental health in her upcoming third Netflix special, "Have It All," which premieres on February 13. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder is a manic-depressive illness of the brain that causes extreme changes in mood and energy levels, affecting nearly 6 million Americans.

By continuing to be candid about her mental health struggles, Tomlinson is helping to break down stigmas and raise awareness. "I think it's important to talk about it," she said. "I hope that by sharing my experiences, I can help others feel less alone."

As the conversation around mental health continues to evolve, comedians like Tomlinson are playing an important role in breaking down barriers and fostering connection. By using their platforms to share their experiences, they're helping to create a more inclusive and accepting culture.

For Tomlinson, discussing her bipolar disorder in her act is simply a reflection of who she is. "I try to be as honest as possible on stage," she said. "If I'm going through something, I want to talk about it."

And for audiences, Tomlinson's candor is a breath of fresh air. In a world where mental health is often shrouded in secrecy and shame, her willingness to share her experiences is a powerful reminder that it's okay to talk about mental health struggles – and even find humor in them.

With "Have It All" set to premiere on Netflix later this month, audiences can look forward to more of Tomlinson's signature humor – and her continued efforts to break down barriers and foster connection around mental health.