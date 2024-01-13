en English
Mental Health Crisis

Swansea University Study Sheds New Light on Incel Community

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Swansea University Study Sheds New Light on Incel Community

A groundbreaking study conducted at Swansea University sheds light on the often misunderstood demographic of men who identify as involuntary celibates, or incels. The study reveals that these individuals harbor ‘fundamental thinking errors’ regarding what women seek in potential romantic partners, a misperception that could contribute to their involuntary celibacy.

False Perceptions and Misunderstandings

Leading the research was master’s student William Costello, whose study involved a diverse global sample of 151 incels and 149 non-incels. The study found that incels tend to place excessive emphasis on physical attractiveness and financial stability, while significantly underestimating the importance women place on qualities such as kindness, humor, and loyalty.

Mental Health Concerns and the Need for Support

Co-author of the study, Dr. Andrew Thomas, underscored the urgent need for mental health support for this community. Incels are at a higher risk for mental health issues, including significant feelings of loneliness and frequent contemplation of suicide. Dr. Thomas, a senior lecturer in psychology and practicing psychotherapist, urged for a more compassionate approach towards incels, emphasizing the necessity of support over demonization.

Challenging the Stereotypes

The research also challenges prevailing assumptions about incels. Contrary to widespread belief, the study found incels to be younger, more ethnically diverse, and more politically left-leaning. They were also found to have lower standards for partners than non-incels, contradicting commonly held views.

Unraveling the Incel Psyche

Dr. Thomas suggested that understanding the desires of the opposite sex is a challenge for incels, which could lead to confirmation bias, reinforcing their erroneous beliefs. He emphasized the bidirectional relationship between poor mental health and adherence to incel ideology. The findings of this study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, contribute significantly to a deeper understanding of the incel community and its complexities.

Mental Health Crisis Society
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

