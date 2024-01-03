Sophie Turner Declares 2023 as ‘Year of the Girlies’ Amid Divorce

The world of entertainment often mirrors the social struggles of the world at large. Recently, actress Sophie Turner, known for her roles in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’, took a stand. Amid the tumultuous process of her divorce with Joe Jonas, she declared 2023 as ‘the Year of the Girlies’. The declaration serves as a beacon of light, signifying the importance of female solidarity and friendships that provide tangible support during tough times.

Divorce and the Dawn of a New Year

Turner’s proclamation comes after her husband, musician Joe Jonas, filed for divorce in September 2023. A temporary custody agreement for their two daughters has been reached, allowing Turner to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve with them. The end of their four-year-long marriage was confirmed in a Miami-Dade County Court in Florida. Turner also confirmed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala in 2022.

The Power of Female Friendships

Turner’s ‘Year of the Girlies’ declaration is much more than a trendy social media post. It underscores the role of her friends, including pop megastar Taylor Swift, in providing support after her split from Jonas. Turner and Swift, along with other friends like Sabrina Carpenter, spent considerable time together, attending sporting events and enjoying girls’ nights out. Swift even lent Turner her New York City apartment amid her split from Jonas, indicating the depth of their friendship.

A Message of Empowerment and Support

Turner’s message is one of empowerment and support, aiming to inspire and strengthen the community of girls and women as they navigate the complexities of life. Her candid discussions about personal mental health challenges and the adverse effects of social media have resonated with many individuals. By sharing her experiences, Turner seeks not only to empower and uplift women but also to foster a culture of support and growth among them.