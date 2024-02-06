Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects on Protecting Robin Williams During Work

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the versatile actor best known for her role in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' recently opened up about her time working with the late Robin Williams on the television show 'The Crazy Ones.' The show, which aired for a single season from September 2013 to April 2014, marked Williams' last appearance on television.

Reflecting on a Shared History

In a candid conversation on Shannen Doherty's podcast, Gellar confessed that she felt 'very protective' of Williams, aware of the undisclosed challenges he was grappling with at the time. Despite having a three-month-old child when the opportunity to work alongside Williams presented itself, Gellar was eager to learn from the legendary comedian and seized the chance.

Guarding a Legend

On the set of 'The Crazy Ones,' Gellar, along with a handful of others cognizant of Williams' struggles, made concerted efforts to ensure his well-being. They vigilantly worked to prevent the comedy genius from being overworked, understanding the importance of safeguarding his mental health.

Life After Loss

Williams tragically ended his life on August 11, 2014. It was later revealed that he had been silently suffering from Lewy body dementia. The profound impact of his death prompted Gellar to reassess her priorities and take a step back from her career. She chose to devote her time to raising her children, Rocky and Charlotte Grace, and to be fully present in their lives at crucial moments. This period of introspection and pause was deeply influenced by the immense void left by Williams' absence.