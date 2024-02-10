Revolutionizing Healthcare in South Africa: Adapting National Policies to Local Needs

In the heart of South Africa's Eastern Cape, a quiet revolution is taking place in healthcare. Remco Peters, a clinical researcher at the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD), is leading this charge to adapt national policies to local conditions and strengthen healthcare delivery.

Advertisment

Adapting National Policies to Local Conditions

Peters and his team are working tirelessly to improve patient outcomes and bolster healthcare delivery through partnerships with local health departments, non-governmental organizations, and community-based organizations. Their primary focus is sexual health, including rapid diagnostic testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in pregnancy and providing same-day treatment.

Establishing a Clinical Trial Site in Ndevana

Advertisment

"Too often, foreign researchers exploit local communities for their research without giving back or building local capacity," Peters laments. To address this issue, he has established a clinical trial site in Ndevana, ensuring the Eastern Cape population's inclusion in groundbreaking research and early access to potential new products.

Holistic Approach to Healthcare Delivery

Beyond clinical research, the FPD emphasizes a holistic approach to healthcare delivery. They offer support services such as CV assistance and educational registration, helping healthcare professionals grow and thrive in their careers.