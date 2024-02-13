Remembering the Michigan State University Shooting: A Call for Change

One year ago, on this very day, the tranquility of Michigan State University was shattered by an unspeakable act of violence. As a professor who survived the horrific shooting that took the lives of two students, I am left grappling with the emotional aftermath and the hope for change.

Advertisment

A Fateful Day

The memories of that fateful day are forever etched in my mind. The shock, the fear, and the heart-wrenching realization that two bright young lives had been extinguished in a senseless act of violence. As I reflect on the upcoming anniversary of the incident, I cannot help but feel a profound sense of sorrow and a deep yearning for change.

The Push for Stricter Gun Laws

Advertisment

In the wake of the tragedy, there has been a renewed push for stricter gun laws in Michigan. Proposed measures include background checks for all gun purchases, safe storage requirements, and red flag laws. These measures are aimed at preventing future acts of violence and ensuring that the senseless loss of life that occurred at Michigan State University never happens again.

Background checks would help to ensure that those who should not have access to firearms are unable to acquire them. Safe storage requirements would make it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to gain access to guns, while red flag laws would allow family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others.

Addressing Underlying Issues

Advertisment

However, I believe that in order to truly make a difference, we must also address the underlying issues that contribute to gun violence. This includes addressing mental health issues, providing support to those who are struggling, and working to create a culture that values life and promotes peace and nonviolence.

As a survivor of the Michigan State University shooting, I have struggled with the emotional impact of the tragedy. I have sought therapy to help me cope with the anxiety and guilt that I have experienced, and I have made a conscious effort to appreciate the fragility of life. I have also found solace in my garden, where I have been able to connect with something greater than myself.

I am hopeful that the anniversary of the shooting will serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing gun violence and promoting peace. I am also hopeful that the proposed gun laws in Michigan will be enacted, and that they will help to prevent future acts of violence. But most of all, I am hopeful that we as a society will come together to address the underlying issues that contribute to gun violence and work towards a brighter, more peaceful future.

As I look back on the past year, I am reminded of the importance of cherishing each day and of the need to take action to make the world a better place. I am grateful for the outpouring of support that I have received from my students, colleagues, and the community, and I am committed to using my voice to advocate for change.

In the wake of tragedy, it is easy to feel helpless and overwhelmed. But I believe that by working together, we can create a world that is safer, more compassionate, and more just. And I am hopeful that the anniversary of the Michigan State University shooting will serve as a catalyst for change and a reminder of the importance of taking action to promote peace and prevent violence.