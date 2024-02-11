Imposter Syndrome: Not a Syndrome but a Shared Experience - Dr. Pauline Clance

The term "imposter syndrome" has infiltrated our collective lexicon, often casually tossed around in conversations and boardrooms. Yet, its originator, psychologist Dr. Pauline Clance, asserts a provocative reinterpretation.

Advertisment

In an exclusive interview with ftmag, she reveals that imposter syndrome is not an actual syndrome but a label she coined to describe a pervasive feeling of inadequacy.

Demystifying 'Imposter Syndrome'

Dr. Clance's groundbreaking work in the 1970s identified a pattern among high-achieving individuals who harbored secret doubts about their competence. These accomplished individuals feared being exposed as frauds, despite their evident success.

Advertisment

However, Dr. Clance clarifies, "It was never meant to be a diagnostic term or a syndrome." She explains that the label was intended to encapsulate a shared experience, not to pathologize it. This revelation invites us to reconsider our understanding of imposter syndrome and its implications.

Navigating the Corporate Real Estate Landscape

In the competitive world of corporate real estate (CRE), feelings of inadequacy can be particularly acute. High-pressure environments, coupled with the rapid pace of technological change, can leave even seasoned professionals questioning their abilities.

Advertisment

Yet, recognizing these feelings as part of a broader phenomenon, rather than a personal deficiency, can be empowering. It allows individuals to acknowledge their strengths and accomplishments, seeking feedback and learning from mistakes.

Overcoming the Fraudulent Feeling

Dr. Clance advocates for adopting a growth mindset to counteract feelings of inadequacy. Embracing challenges as learning opportunities, building strong networks, and investing in professional development are strategies she suggests to her patients.

Advertisment

Moreover, she encourages individuals to reframe their perspective on failure. Rather than viewing it as evidence of incompetence, she proposes that mistakes should be seen as stepping stones on the path to mastery.

While Dr. Clance's assertion may prompt us to question the validity of imposter syndrome as a psychological condition, it underscores the importance of addressing feelings of inadequacy. By recognizing this widespread experience and implementing strategies to overcome it, we can foster resilience and confidence in ourselves and others.

As our understanding of imposter syndrome evolves, so too must our approach to addressing it. Dr. Clance's insights remind us that feelings of inadequacy are not unique, nor are they insurmountable. Instead, they are opportunities for growth and learning.

In the ever-changing landscape of corporate real estate, acknowledging and overcoming feelings of inadequacy is crucial. By adopting a growth mindset, seeking feedback, learning from mistakes, and investing in professional development, individuals can navigate this challenging sector with confidence and resilience.