Psychiatric Nurse Sacked Over Racial Slur in Group Chat, Bid for Reinstatement Denied

In a case that underscores the potency of words and their impact on professional relationships, Vinod Chand, a psychiatric nurse at Te Whatu Ora's Mason Clinic in Point Chevalier, was dismissed following an incident involving a racially charged comment directed at a colleague in a group chat.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The incident occurred when Chand, in a moment of seeming recklessness, referred to a colleague as "that Māori c***." This comment, laden with racial undertones, sent shockwaves through the clinic's staff, causing division and emotional harm to the targeted colleague. The colleague, who remains unnamed, was deeply affected by the remark, leading to concerns about safety in a workplace where half of the patients are Māori.

The Bid for Reinstatement

Following his dismissal, Chand sought reinstatement, arguing that he had a reasonable expectation of privacy and was entitled to express his views outside work hours. However, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) rejected his bid, citing the destruction of trust and confidence in the parties’ relationship to such an extent that reinstatement should not be available.

The Ongoing Legal Battle

Despite the setback, Chand continues to fight his case, arguing that his dismissal was unjustified. A substantive hearing for his claim is scheduled for a later date, adding another chapter to this complex and emotionally charged saga.