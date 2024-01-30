Parents of Teen Suicide Victim Ignite Mental Health Dialogue with Former LSU Athletes

In the wake of the heartbreaking suicide of their 15-year-old son, Owen Tabor, in April 2023, Baton Rouge parents Lisa and Jordan Tabor, have committed themselves to a cause of paramount importance - promoting open dialogues about mental health within their community. Teaming up with former athletes from Louisiana State University (LSU) at the Pete Maravich Center, they organized a panel discussion that shed light on the pressing issues of mental illness and suicide, especially amongst the youth and young adults of Louisiana.

The Grim Reality of Youth Suicide in Louisiana

In Louisiana, the reality is grim with suicide ranking as the second leading cause of death among the youth. The panel underscored the urgent need for mental health resources and the necessity of seeking help when faced with distressing mental health conditions. Notable speakers at the event included ex-LSU student-athletes Ashleigh Gnat, Kevin Faulk, and Delvin Breaux Sr., as well as Brandon Saho, the host of 'The Mental Game' podcast which explores individual mental health narratives from various walks of life, including athletes and musicians.

From Personal Struggles to Hopeful Messages

Gnat, who made a transition from LSU gymnastics to coaching, espoused the importance of routine and therapy in managing the turmoil often associated with mental health challenges. The attendees, comprising college students, teenagers, and parents, actively engaged with the panel, seeking answers to their questions and learning how to support those grappling with mental health crises. Saho, currently on a 30-state tour, candidly shared his experiences with alcoholism and his journey to recovery, emphasizing the critical role of support from loved ones.

Planting Seeds of Hope

Coined as the 'Planting Seeds of Hope' event, the initiative was a collaborative effort between LSU Athletics, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, the Tabor family, and the Burrow family. The event served as a platform where attendees could glean valuable insights and personal stories related to mental health from prominent sports figures. More than just a discussion, it was a call to action, urging society to normalize conversations about mental health, and break down the stigma associated with seeking help.

As the Baton Rouge community continues to grapple with the devastating implications of youth suicide, the 'Planting Seeds of Hope' event stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards open discussions, awareness, and understanding of mental health issues.