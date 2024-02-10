Nurses in Glasgow's Addiction Recovery Service Battle Heavy Caseloads and Burnout

In Glasgow's Alcohol and Drug Recovery Service, nurses are grappling with the weight of heavy caseloads and dwindling mental health. Two frontline workers have come forward, shedding light on their daily struggles amidst staff shortages and inadequate funding. The nurses, represented by Unison, reveal that with caseloads nearly double the manageable limit, their well-being hangs in the balance.

Advertisment

The Unspoken Burden

As the sun rises over Glasgow, nurses in the city's Alcohol and Drug Recovery Service prepare for another day of navigating a delicate dance between hope and despair. Their mission: to provide crucial support for individuals battling addiction. But beneath their steadfast dedication lies a hidden truth – these nurses are buckling under the strain of excessive caseloads and dwindling resources.

A Toll on Well-Being

Advertisment

The consequences of this relentless workload are severe. Nurses report symptoms of stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness, with one nurse resorting to medication to cope. The inability to take annual leave compounds the issue, as the nurses feel an unshakable sense of responsibility for their patients' well-being.

Call for Change

As potential budget cuts loom over the Greater Glasgow Health Board, these nurses are speaking out, urging decision-makers to address the underlying issues that are hurting their employees, particularly those of color. While hospitals have attempted various interventions to combat nurse burnout, these efforts have yielded limited positive results.