New Year, New Stress: A Conversation on Mental Health

As the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2024, many began to grapple with the familiar yet daunting emotional and psychological stress that a new year often brings. In a bid to address this pressing issue, Khethiwe Gabanakgosi, a renowned Psychometrist, engaged in a timely and significant conversation with Kelebogile Kgetse on Motsweding FM radio station.

Understanding the New Year Stress Phenomenon

It is not uncommon for many to experience heightened emotional and psychological stress at the onset of a new year. These anxieties originate from a myriad of factors, including financial constraints, unemployment, and societal pressures. Khethiwe Gabanakgosi and Kelebogile Kgetse utilize their platform on Motsweding FM to shed light on these concerns, providing listeners with valuable insights and coping mechanisms.

Strategies for Coping with Emotional Stress

Experts urge the importance of maintaining a healthy routine, setting boundaries, and using supportive language as crucial steps in managing the emotional complexities of the season. Other recommended strategies include setting realistic resolutions, managing gut health, unplugging from digital screens, fostering authentic connections, and seeking support when faced with overwhelming situations. Additionally, for those in recovery, free overdose prevention resources are offered.

Championing Mental Health in the New Year

While the new year can bring a surge of stress, it also provides an opportunity for self-improvement and growth. Evidence-based strategies, supported by psychological research, suggest setting specific, challenging goals, fostering a positive mindset, and aligning aspirations with intrinsic motivations can profoundly impact personal development and well-being. Mental health advocates emphasize the need for recognition and understanding of the emotional toll of the season and encourage the practice of self-care. As the new year unfolds, it is essential to prioritize mental health, seek support, and celebrate small victories.