Nema Health and Horizon Healthcare Services Partner to Revolutionize PTSD Treatment

In a significant leap forward for mental health care accessibility, Nema Health and Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., the largest health insurer in New Jersey, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration promises to revolutionize the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by offering Nema's pioneering virtual treatment program to Horizon's commercial members. With a staggering statistic showing that over 75% of Nema's patients no longer meet the criteria for PTSD after just four weeks of treatment, this partnership marks a hopeful horizon for trauma survivors across New Jersey.

Advertisment

Breaking Down Barriers to PTSD Care

PTSD, a condition that affects an estimated 1 in 11 Americans, often goes untreated due to various obstacles, including stigma and lack of access to effective care. Women are particularly vulnerable, being twice as likely to suffer from this debilitating condition, commonly triggered by experiences such as rape, intimate partner violence, and childhood abuse. The collaboration between Nema Health and Horizon aims to dismantle these barriers by providing a comprehensive virtual treatment program. This innovative approach combines clinical care, emotional support, day-to-day assistance, and medical treatment tailored to each individual's needs. By integrating services from trained therapists, dedicated peer mentors, case managers, and psychiatrists, Nema ensures a holistic treatment journey for its patients.

A Testament to Innovation and Hope

Advertisment

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. has been at the forefront of integrating innovative behavioral health solutions into its network. Since 2020, the insurer has doubled the number of in-network behavioral health professionals, a testament to its commitment to addressing mental health with the seriousness it deserves. The partnership with Nema Health represents a significant step forward in Horizon's mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to those battling PTSD. It's a beacon of hope for many who have suffered in silence, offering a clear path to recovery and lasting peace.

Transforming Lives Through Virtual Care

Nema Health's virtual treatment program stands out for its evidence-based care model and impressive success rates. The program's ability to help over 75% of its patients emerge from the shadow of PTSD in just four weeks is a remarkable achievement. This success underscores the potential of virtual care platforms in transforming mental health treatment. By making high-quality, comprehensive care accessible from the comfort of patients' homes, Nema Health and Horizon are not just treating a condition; they are fundamentally changing the way we think about and address mental health.

As this partnership unfolds, it promises not only to provide immediate relief to those in need but also to pave the way for future innovations in mental health care. The collaboration between Nema Health and Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. serves as a powerful reminder of the strides we can make when cutting-edge technology meets compassionate care. For trauma survivors in New Jersey and beyond, the message is clear: healing is within reach, and help is just a click away.