Nedu Wazobia Advocates For Peace and Mental Health in Marriages

Acclaimed Nollywood actor and media personality, Nedu Wazobia has shed light on the escalating rate of divorce in Nigeria's entertainment industry, attributing it primarily to the absence of peace in celebrity marriages. The actor opined that mental health is a substantial reason for ending a marriage, emphasizing the significance of individual peace of mind.

Peace Over Endurance

During an exclusive interview with HIP TV, Nedu expressed his strong stance against enduring unhappy marriages for societal acceptance or fear of judgment. He stressed that any element that jeopardizes one's peace or sanity is too expensive a price to pay. In his words, "Anything that costs your peace is too costly."

Challenging Societal Norms

Refusing to conform to societal pressures, Nedu denounced the prevalent notion that individuals should bear their burdens silently, likening it to 'carrying a cross.' He insisted that such a burden was only meant for Jesus, and that personal peace should never be sacrificed in a relationship. He urged individuals to be unafraid of prioritizing their mental well-being and stepping out of distressing marital situations.

Personal Experience

Nedu's views are not without basis. The actor separated from his estranged wife in 2018, after accusing her of paternity fraud, a decision that further affirms his belief in putting mental health and peace above marital obligations. His story, along with his recent statements, is a potent reminder of the importance of mental health and peace in maintaining successful relationships.