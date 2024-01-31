Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Talks Mental Health and Age Inclusivity

In an intimate encounter on Univision's El Gordo y la Flaca, reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, delved deep into her personal battles with anxiety and how she navigates the stormy waters of her mental health. As winter descends, Palacios admits to feeling the weight of the season, triggering frequent bouts of anxiety.

Her Fight Against Anxiety

The beauty queen disclosed her often debilitating struggle with anxiety that seems to wax and wane with the changing seasons. This mental health phenomenon, common yet not adequately discussed, found a voice in Palacios. Her recent episode, coinciding with the onset of winter, allowed her to share her coping strategies with the world. Deep breathing exercises, coloring, solving puzzles, and immersing herself in books, she offered, helped manage her anxiety.

Miss Universe Drops Age Limit

Palacios also voiced her endorsement for the Miss Universe Organization's groundbreaking decision to eliminate the age limit for contestants. This move, first announced in 2023, paves the way for women of all ages to participate in the 2024 pageants. In doing so, it opens doors to inclusivity and defies traditional norms, empowering women irrespective of their age.

Older women, including a 69-year-old from the Philippines and a 72-year-old retired teacher from Argentina, now aspire to compete in Miss Universe, breaking stereotypes and reshaping perceptions of beauty and age.

Remembering Cheslie Kryst

The interview also cast a spotlight on the late Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, who tragically passed away in 2022. The Miss Universe Organization has since honored her memory by championing mental health awareness and resources, testament to Kryst's battle with depression. She was not just a beauty queen, but also a lawyer and a role model for young women of color, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire and impact lives.