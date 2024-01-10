Meta to Conceal Suicide and Eating Disorder Content on Teens’ Instagram and Facebook Feeds

In a significant move to enhance the safety of its younger users, Meta Platforms Inc. has unveiled a series of measures aimed at protecting teenagers on its social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook. The new policies, which include automatically applying the most restrictive settings and limiting the visibility of harmful content, come in response to growing concerns about the impact of social media on the mental health of young users.

Meta’s New Measures

Meta’s initiative will entail hiding content deemed unsuitable for younger audiences. This includes posts related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders. Such content will not be displayed in the feeds of teenage users, irrespective of whether the posts originate from accounts they follow. The company will also prevent teenagers from searching for terms associated with harmful behaviours.

Reactions and Implications

The announcement follows a wave of criticism and legal challenges directed at Meta. The company has faced accusations that certain features on Instagram and Facebook are designed to addict children, thereby contributing to a mental health crisis. Legal action has been initiated against Meta in several U.S. states on these grounds. The European Commission is also scrutinizing the impact of Meta’s platforms on youth mental health.

Critics Question the Timing

Despite Meta’s attempts to improve the safety of its platforms, critics argue that the measures are insufficient. Josh Golin from Fairplay, for instance, has questioned the timing of the announcement, suggesting that it is a strategic move by Meta to circumvent impending regulation. In a blog post, Meta acknowledged the complexity of issues such as self-harm but reiterated its stance that such content is inappropriate for all young users.